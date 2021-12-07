Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 70% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.5, the dividend yield is 35.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOGL was $9.5, representing a -21.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.17 and a 125.12% increase over the 52 week low of $4.22.

GOGL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). GOGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports GOGL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2900%, compared to an industry average of -11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gogl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

