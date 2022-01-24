Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $8.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.87% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Golden Ocean Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 316.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $284.3 million, up 68.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golden Ocean Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Digging into valuation, Golden Ocean Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.45.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

