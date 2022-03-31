Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $12.38, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 3.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Golden Ocean Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $192.7 million, up 21.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $805.5 million, which would represent changes of -42.01% and -28.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golden Ocean Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Golden Ocean Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Golden Ocean Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.47, so we one might conclude that Golden Ocean Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.