Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $13.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 20.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golden Ocean Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Golden Ocean Group is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $192.7 million, up 21.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $805.5 million, which would represent changes of -42.01% and -28.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golden Ocean Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Golden Ocean Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Golden Ocean Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.43.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.