Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.20, changing hands as high as $10.39 per share. Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOGL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.24 per share, with $16.4592 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.