Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Price Target Increased by 6.22% to 15.32

The average one-year price target for Golden Ocean Group (NasdaqGS:GOGL) has been revised to 15.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 14.43 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.53 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from the latest reported closing price of 13.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Ocean Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGL is 0.07%, an increase of 19.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.69% to 50,139K shares. The put/call ratio of GOGL is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 9,385K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 41.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,489K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,738K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 75.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 378.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,527K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,403K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 49.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 134.18% over the last quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Background Information



Golden Ocean, a leading dry bulk shipping company, owns or controls a modern fleet of 78 vessels with an average age of approximately 6 years. The Company is one of the largest publicly listed owners of Capesize vessels and has a leading position in the ice class Panamax vessel niche.

