Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $8.43, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.83% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 8.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golden Ocean Group as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $172.3 million, down 55.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $794.3 million, which would represent changes of -26.02% and -29.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golden Ocean Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.55% lower. Golden Ocean Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Golden Ocean Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.12, which means Golden Ocean Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.