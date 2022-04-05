Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $11.68, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.01% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golden Ocean Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $192.7 million, up 21.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $805.5 million, which would represent changes of -42.01% and -28.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golden Ocean Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Golden Ocean Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Golden Ocean Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.25.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.