GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP Earnings Results: $GOGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP ($GOGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $174,930,000, missing estimates of $189,067,812 by $-14,137,812.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GOGL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,778,571 shares (+1402.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,935,996
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 991,898 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,271,595
- UBS GROUP AG added 864,487 shares (+412.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,745,803
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 799,244 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,161,226
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 793,470 shares (+229.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,109,491
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 637,103 shares (+196.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,708,442
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 577,402 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,173,521
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.