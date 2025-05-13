GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $GOGL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP ($GOGL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $121,635,000 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GOGL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,778,571 shares (+1402.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,935,996
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 961,367 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,671,708
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 799,244 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,161,226
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 778,687 shares (+109.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,213,922
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 577,402 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,173,521
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 523,868 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,693,857
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 513,136 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,597,698
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.