Golden Ocean Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GOGL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.05, changing hands as high as $11.16 per share. Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOGL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.585 per share, with $16.4592 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.13.

