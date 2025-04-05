Golden Ocean Group Appoints Peder Simonsen As CEO Of Golden Ocean Management AS

(RTTNews) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd. announced the appointment of Peder Simonsen as the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS. Simonsen currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.

In addition, the company announced the appointment of Randi Navdal Bekkelund as Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management. Bekkelund currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Avance Gas Holding Ltd. Bekkelund will commence her new role on June 1,2025.

