Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Golden Ocean Group GOGL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 19.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been steady at 35 cents over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $192.7 million.

Against this backdrop, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted Golden Ocean’s performance in the March quarter.

We expect GOGL’s first-quarter performance to have been driven by the gradual uptick in economic activities. This, in turn, might have perked up its revenues from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure despite the Omicron-induced woes in the early part of the quarter.

The optimism surrounding the Drybulk market is likely to have boosted Golden Ocean’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Revenues are likely to have increased owing to favorable Drybulk freight rates. Efforts to expand its fleet size also point to the increasing demand-scenario.

However, we expect GOGL’s first-quarter bottom-line performance to have been hurt by an escalated time charter and voyage expenses. Moreover, steep oil price is flaring up fuel costs. This, in turn, is likely to have pushed up the operating costs in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Golden Ocean this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Golden Ocean has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Golden Ocean currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Golden Ocean's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding a couple of cents from non-recurring items) of 99 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. Total revenues of $312.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.