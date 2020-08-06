Markets

Golden Minerals Q2 Loss Narrows, But Revenue Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN, AUMN.TO) on Thursday reported net loss for the second quarter of $2.32 million or $0.02 per share, narrower than net loss of $2.46 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for the quarter was $1.22 million, down from $1.98 million in the prior-year quarter.

