Golden Minerals Posts Q3 Financial Turnaround

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has released an update.

Golden Minerals reported a modest third quarter net gain of $0.2 million, reversing a net loss from the previous year, despite low revenue from metal sales. The company maintained a zero-debt position and managed significant cash inflows from asset sales, while navigating substantial cash expenditures.

