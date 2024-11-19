Golden Minerals Posts Q3 Financial Turnaround

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Golden Minerals reported a modest third quarter net gain of $0.2 million, reversing a net loss from the previous year, despite low revenue from metal sales. The company maintained a zero-debt position and managed significant cash inflows from asset sales, while navigating substantial cash expenditures.
For further insights into AUMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.