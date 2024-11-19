News & Insights

Golden Minerals Posts Q3 Financial Turnaround

November 19, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has released an update.

Golden Minerals reported a modest third quarter net gain of $0.2 million, reversing a net loss from the previous year, despite low revenue from metal sales. The company maintained a zero-debt position and managed significant cash inflows from asset sales, while navigating substantial cash expenditures.

