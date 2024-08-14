Golden Minerals Company Loss At -$2.7 Mln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) announced Loss for second quarter of -$2.7 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.7 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$1.5 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Golden Minerals Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$2.7 Mln. vs. -$1.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.19 vs. -$0.21 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.