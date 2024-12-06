Golden Minerals to be delisted from NYSE

Golden Minerals (AUMN) announced that it has received notification from the NYSE that the exchange determined to commence proceedings to suspend and delist the company’s common stock as a result of its determination that the Company is no longer suitable for listing due to its non-compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which require the company to report stockholders’ equity of $6M or more if the company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years, as previously reported. The company anticipates that the common stock will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market at the open of business on December 16.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AUMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.