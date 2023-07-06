Golden Minerals (AUMN) Price Target Increased by 2047.89% to 15.56

The average one-year price target for Golden Minerals (AMEX:AUMN) has been revised to 15.56 / share. This is an increase of 2,047.89% from the prior estimate of 0.72 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 19.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 903.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1.55 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Minerals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUMN is 0.00%, a decrease of 66.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.72% to 22,946K shares. The put/call ratio of AUMN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,483K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,209K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 47.16% over the last quarter.
Etf Managers Group holds 4,209K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 69.05% over the last quarter.
SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,473K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 20.45% over the last quarter.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,390K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 72.59% over the last quarter.
Golden Minerals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.
