Golden Minerals (AUMN) Price Target Decreased by 13.11% to 13.52

The average one-year price target for Golden Minerals (AMEX:AUMN) has been revised to 13.52 / share. This is an decrease of 13.11% from the prior estimate of 15.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 19.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 916.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Minerals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUMN is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 22,810K shares. The put/call ratio of AUMN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,483K shares representing 56.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,209K shares representing 53.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 47.16% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 4,209K shares representing 53.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 69.05% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,473K shares representing 43.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 20.45% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,390K shares representing 42.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 72.59% over the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Background Information

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

