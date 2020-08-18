Golden Minerals (AUMN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.4%

Golden Minerals Company AUMN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of 41–55 cents per share in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Golden Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Golden Minerals Company Price

Golden Minerals Company price | Golden Minerals Company Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Mining – Miscellaneous industry is BHP Group BHP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

