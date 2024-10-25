News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Mile Resources Secures Funding for Arizona Project

October 25, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX: G88) has secured $480,250 in funding from institutional and sophisticated investors to advance exploration at its Pearl Copper Project in Arizona. The funds will support geochemical studies, geological mapping, geophysics, and drilling activities. The new shares are issued at a 30% discount, and investors will receive options subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:G88 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.