Golden Mile Resources Secures Funding for Arizona Project

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX: G88) has secured $480,250 in funding from institutional and sophisticated investors to advance exploration at its Pearl Copper Project in Arizona. The funds will support geochemical studies, geological mapping, geophysics, and drilling activities. The new shares are issued at a 30% discount, and investors will receive options subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:G88 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.