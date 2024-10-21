Golden Mile Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. has announced a new securities issue, proposing to release 85 million ordinary shares along with 42.5 million unlisted options. This move is aimed at raising capital, with the options exercisable at $0.02 and expiring three years from issuance. Investors might find this an intriguing opportunity as the company positions itself for future growth.

