Golden Mile Resources Announces New Securities Issue

Golden Mile Resources Ltd is set to issue 12 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.02, expiring three years from the date of issue, as part of a new securities proposal. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial strategy and providing investors with potential future value. The proposed issue date for these options is December 20, 2024.

