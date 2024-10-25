Golden Mile Resources Announces Major Securities Issuance

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd is set to issue a significant number of securities, including 48,025,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 24,012,500 unlisted options with a $0.02 exercise price, expiring in three years. This move could attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the mining sector, as the company positions itself for future developments. The proposed issuance is scheduled for December 20, 2024.

