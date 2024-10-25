Golden Mile Resources Announces 2024 AGM Details

News & Insights

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth, highlighting the importance of shareholder participation. Investors can cast their votes in person or via proxy to influence key decisions affecting their shareholdings. The company encourages shareholders to stay informed through updates on the ASX announcements platform and its website.

