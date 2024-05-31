Golden Metal Resources Announces Share Count and Project Updates

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Golden Metal Resources Plc has announced that as of 31 May 2024, there are 106,777,165 ordinary shares with equal voting rights in circulation, with none held in treasury. The company’s portfolio includes the Pilot Mountain Project with four significant mineral deposits in Nevada, and several other promising projects such as the Garfield Project with high-grade copper, silver, and gold, and the Golconda Summit project, an exploration stage gold and silver property.

