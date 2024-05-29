News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Metal Resources Advances Nevada Project

May 29, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Golden Metal Resources Plc is advancing its flagship Pilot Mountain Project with new partnerships and development plans, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study and enhanced exploration efforts in Nevada’s Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The company has engaged a consortium for technical evaluations and Westland Engineering for permitting efforts, which follow a recent U.S. tariff on Chinese tungsten imports, potentially increasing the project’s market appeal due to rising tungsten prices. Active drilling is ongoing, and further updates on exploration and development are anticipated.

For further insights into GB:GMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.