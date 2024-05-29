Golden Metal Resources Advances Nevada Project

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Golden Metal Resources Plc is advancing its flagship Pilot Mountain Project with new partnerships and development plans, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study and enhanced exploration efforts in Nevada’s Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The company has engaged a consortium for technical evaluations and Westland Engineering for permitting efforts, which follow a recent U.S. tariff on Chinese tungsten imports, potentially increasing the project’s market appeal due to rising tungsten prices. Active drilling is ongoing, and further updates on exploration and development are anticipated.

For further insights into GB:GMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.