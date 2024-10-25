Golden Matrix’s Meridianbet launches AI-powered Bet Recommender

Golden Matrix (GMGI) Group announced the launch of the AI-powered Bet Recommender by its sports betting division Meridianbet. The AI Bet Recommender is designed to offer real-time, personalized betting suggestions, tailored to individual player preferences and habits. By processing thousands of data points from sports events and odds parameters, the AI platform ensures that each bet is informed, timely, and highly relevant to the user. Key features include: Data-Driven Decisions: Utilizing vast sports data and odds to deliver precise betting choices. Tailored Suggestions: Customized bet recommendations aligned with individual user behaviors. Real-Time Adaptability: Offering dynamic, live bet recommendations during events to capture in-play opportunities. Seamless CRM Integration: The AI recommender is fully integrated with top-tier CRM solutions, empowering operators with more effective user engagement and segmentation tools.

