Golden Matrix Stockholders Vote To Acquire MeridianBet Group

(RTTNews) - Gaming technology company, Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (GMGI), Wednesday announced that its shareholders have approved the acquisition of MeridianBet Group, a sports betting and casino company.

The announcement comes after the stockholders representing 73.5 percent of voting shares approved the previously announced Amended and Restated Sale and Purchase Agreement of Share Capital.

The company stated that it intends to close the acquisition in April.

Currently, Golden Matrix's stock is moving up 2.26 percent, to $3.47 on the Nasdaq.

