Golden Lake’s Promising Drilling Results in Nevada

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. has completed its autumn drilling program on the Jewel Ridge property in Nevada’s Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. The drilling revealed promising oxidized mineral zones, with results from rush analyses expected soon. This development positions Golden Lake alongside notable exploration activities in the area.

