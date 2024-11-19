Golden Heaven Secures $25.2 Million Investment Boost

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) has released an update.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., a Chinese amusement park operator, has secured a $25.2 million investment through a private placement of 20 million Class A Ordinary Shares. The funds will be used for park acquisitions, upgrades, and operations, bolstering the company’s growth. Additionally, the company has adjusted warrant terms to facilitate future share purchases.

