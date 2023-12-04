Golden Heaven Group Announces Strategic Initiatives

(RTTNews) - Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG), a Chinese amusement park operator, announced Monday that three strategic initiatives are expected to accelerate its business expansion and bolster its presence in the market.

The first initiative aims to collaborate with top players in the Chinese amusement park industry.

The second initiative seeks to increase the Company's brand recognition by creating exclusive IPs and promoting themed events.

The third initiative intends to elevate the guest experience by offering additional services, such as dining options and hotel lodging services in the parks.

On Friday, Golden Heaven shares closed at $20.55, down 4.77% on the Nasdaq.

