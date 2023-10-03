News & Insights

Commodities
LAZ

Golden Goose takes step towards listing in Milan next year - sources

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

October 03, 2023 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose has picked Lazard as financial adviser to explore a potential stock market listing in Milan, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The company, which was acquired by private equity firm Permira in 2020, is aiming for a listing in the first half of 2024, the sources added.

Lazard, Permira and Golden Goose declined to comment.

If it launches, Golden Goose would be the latest footwear brand to seek a public market listing.

German premium footwear maker Birkenstock said on Monday it was seeking a valuation of roughly $10 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) as it joins a rush of other companies that are going public after two quiet years.

Golden Goose's sneakers, with a five-point star on the side, are priced at over 400 euros ($437) a pair.

Earlier this year Golden Goose's Chief Executive Silvio Campara said the group saw scope for further growth by expanding beyond its core product range as it brought more of its supply chain in house.

Its net revenues rose 21% in the first half to 276 million euros ($289 million), helped by the expansion of direct to consumer sales and covering more regions.

The group's core profit reached 34.6% of the revenues in the first six months, the company added in a statement last month. ($1 = 0.9560 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.