Golden Globes viewership rises 50% from last year, CBS says com

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Viewership for Sunday's Golden Globe awards rose 50% from last year with an audience of 9.4 million, broadcaster CBS PARA.O said on Monday.

A year ago, the Globes attracted 6.3 million viewers on Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBC.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

