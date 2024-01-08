Golden Globes viewership rises 50% from last year, CBS says com

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

January 08, 2024 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Viewership for Sunday's Golden Globe awards rose 50% from last year with an audience of 9.4 million, broadcaster CBS PARA.O said on Monday.

A year ago, the Globes attracted 6.3 million viewers on Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBC.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

