Golden Globes viewership on CBS jumps 50% from last year

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Viewership for Sunday's Golden Globe awards rose 50% from last year with an audience of 9.4 million, broadcaster CBS PARA.O said on Monday.

A year ago, the Globes attracted 6.3 million viewers on Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBC. Back in 2020, the Globes audience hit 18.3 million TV viewers.

Sunday's ceremony honored the best of film and television chosen by a new group of roughly 300 entertainment journalists, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal. Historical drama "Oppenheimer" dominated the night with five honors.

Viewership on traditional television, including awards shows, has been declining for years as fans switch to streaming TV platforms and social media sites such as TikTok.

The Oscars, the highest-rated Hollywood awards show, pulled in 18.7 million viewers on ABC last year.

