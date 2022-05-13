Golden Globes organizer mulls bid from interim CEO Boehly

May 13 (Reuters) - The organizer of the Golden Globe awards is exploring strategic options including a takeover offer from interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly, the non-profit organization said on Friday.

Boehly's proposal comes a week after a consortium led by the U.S. business tycoon clinched a $5.2 billion deal to buy Premier League club Chelsea.

The LA Dodgers part-owner's investment vehicle Eldridge Industries LLC has worked out a term sheet with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that allows the organization to solicit other offers and consider alternative deals.

"At least one other entity has already indicated interest in making a proposal," the association said in a statement.

The HFPA, which hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, has formed a special committee to determine "potential outside strategic interest", it said.

The offer comes at a time when the HFPA struggles to repair its reputation after Hollywood backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity, which led U.S. television network NBC to drop the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022.

