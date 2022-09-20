US Markets
CMCSA

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Contributors
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Danielle Broadway Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

NBC will resume its broadcast of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - NBC will resume its broadcast of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Comcast-owned CMCSA.O network canceled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over a lack of diversity and ethical lapses among the organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February 2021 found the HFPA had no Black people among its 89 members and raised long-standing questions about the behavior of its journalist members, who were accused of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.

The HFPA responded with a broad range of reforms, including new ethics guidelines and the addition of new members.

The organization admitted 103 new voters from 62 countries outside of the United States, bringing the total to 200.

According to NBC, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with members that are 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

NBC said it had made a one-time commitment to air the Globes in 2023. After that, organizers can pursue other distribution opportunities.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular