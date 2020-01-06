Golden Globe 2019: Stock & ETF Winners

For global movie buffs, Jan 5 was an important day as the 77th Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Golden Globe Awards was held in Beverly Hills. While this sort of an event is mainly a creative maneuver, its huge financial impact cannot be overlooked. Whether or not a movie is a winner, if it manages to grab of decent number of nominations, box-office or financial success is sure to follow.

Soon after receiving a nomination, a film starts attracting movie lovers. And if it is worthy enough to be a winner, then the movie gets exposure globally, spurring distributors to release it in as many theaters as possible.

Media Companies: A Clear Winner

Big events like the Golden Globe act as a drawing card for television audiences. The show was aired on NBC, which is an American English-language commercial terrestrial radio and television network that is a leading property of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast CMCSA.

Netflix NFLX was awarded with four best picture nominations — “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and “The Irishman” were nominated for the drama category and “Dolemite is my Name” found a place in the musical or comedy category. In total, Netflix received 17 nominations, “the most of any studio.”

HBO managed to have the second spot with 15 nominations. Notably, HBO is an American premium cable and satellite television network owned by Home Box Office, Inc., a subsidiary of WarnerMedia Entertainment, which is now under the same roof as AT&T's T telecommunication holdings, including satellite provider DirecTV.

Animation category was dominated by Disney DIS with three of the five nominated films. “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen II” and “The Lion King” were the ones. However, the top prize was lifted by Laika Entertainment’s “Missing Link.”

Quite obviously, these media stocks and ETFs that are heavy on these companies are likely to get a boost ahead. Both DIS and CMCSA have considerable exposure to several consumer as well as media and communication funds including iShares US Consumer Services ETF IYC, iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF IEME, John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF JHCS,Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) and Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX).

Netflix-heavy ETFs like MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS, Invesco Dynamic Media ETF PBS and Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF PNQI should also deserve attention. Netflix also has focus on IEME and VOX.

Internet ETFs Benefit Too

Golden Globe nominations and the details of event will be extremely searched on the Internet. Also, people mostly watch movies by downloading or streaming these days. As a result, Internet ETFs like First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF FDN should perk up. Streaming stocks like Netflix, Google GOOGL (for YouTube) and Amazon AMZN should also get an edge.

Social Media is Our Third Nomination

Who can forget social media stocks and ETF? These types of topics are always blazing hot on social media. So, stocks like Facebook FB and Twitter TWTR get a chance to get mileage out of the event. The best way to tap this growing awareness is with Global X Social Media Index ETF SOCL.

