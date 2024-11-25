Golden Entertainment price target raised to $36 from $35 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to $36 from $35 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. After touring and speaking with several general managers of land-based gaming casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi, JMP believes trends are stable, with no change in November gaming revenue compared to year-to-date trends in Louisiana and Mississippi, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While barriers to passing an iGaming bill are elevated, but the topic of discussion potentially being led by the governor gives it more validity and a welcome option to help offset any increase in the sports betting tax rate, JMP argues.
