News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Entertainment price target raised to $36 from $35 at JMP Securities

November 25, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to $36 from $35 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. After touring and speaking with several general managers of land-based gaming casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi, JMP believes trends are stable, with no change in November gaming revenue compared to year-to-date trends in Louisiana and Mississippi, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While barriers to passing an iGaming bill are elevated, but the topic of discussion potentially being led by the governor gives it more validity and a welcome option to help offset any increase in the sports betting tax rate, JMP argues.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GDEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.