Golden Entertainment price target lowered to $38 from $39 at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered the firm’s price target on Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to $38 from $39 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue and EBITDA were both 1% below consensus in a quarter impacted by extreme summer heat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes Q3 is a trough for the business and that trends should improve in Q4.

