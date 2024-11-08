Golden Entertainment price target lowered to $38 from $39 at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered the firm’s price target on Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to $38 from $39 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue and EBITDA were both 1% below consensus in a quarter impacted by extreme summer heat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes Q3 is a trough for the business and that trends should improve in Q4.
