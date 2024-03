(RTTNews) - Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Monday announced the appointment of Blake Sartini II as chief operating officer, effective March 20, 2024.

Sartini has been with the company since June 2007 in various roles.

He takes over the position from Steve Arcana, who now assumes the role of chief development officer as of the same date.

