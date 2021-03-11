Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Surges 7.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) shares ended the last trading session 7.4% higher at $25.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Golden Entertainment is benefiting from strong performance of local and regional casino. Moreover, the STRAT continues to improve since reopening.

Price and Consensus

This gaming services provider is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenues are expected to be $198.26 million, down 18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Golden Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 27.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GDEN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

