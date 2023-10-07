Golden Entertainment (FRA:GE6) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 51.11

The average one-year price target for Golden Entertainment (FRA:GE6) has been revised to 51.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 48.33 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.08 to a high of 71.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.76% from the latest reported closing price of 31.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Entertainment. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE6 is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 24,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,511K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE6 by 6.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,254K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE6 by 4.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,559K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE6 by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 1,069K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 769K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE6 by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.