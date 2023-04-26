Golden Entertainment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GDEN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.70, changing hands as low as $40.51 per share. Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.53 per share, with $50.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.75.

