Golden Deeps Limited Announces New Securities Issue

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Limited is set to issue 44,250,000 new options, each allowing the purchase of one fully paid share at $0.10, expiring on October 31, 2029. This strategic move could attract investors looking for long-term investment opportunities in the company. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:GED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.