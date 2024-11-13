Golden Deeps Limited Announces New Securities Issue

News & Insights

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Limited is set to issue 44,250,000 new options, each allowing the purchase of one fully paid share at $0.10, expiring on October 31, 2029. This strategic move could attract investors looking for long-term investment opportunities in the company. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 29, 2024.

