Golden Deeps Limited Announces New Options Offering

November 13, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Limited has announced a prospectus offering up to 44,250,000 new options, including 30,250,000 to placement participants and 14,000,000 for joint lead managers. This speculative offer is aimed at investors willing to engage in the dynamic financial market. Investors are advised to thoroughly assess their financial objectives before participating.

