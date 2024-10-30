News & Insights

Golden Deeps Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with essential details and voting instructions available on the company’s website. The meeting’s outcomes could influence the company’s future direction, making shareholder engagement crucial.

