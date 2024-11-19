Golden Cross Resources Shares Strategic Plans at AGM

Golden Cross Resources Ltd (AU:GCR) has released an update.

Golden Cross Resources Ltd has presented its latest AGM presentation, highlighting the company’s exploration results and ongoing projects. The presentation provided insights into the company’s strategies and future plans, although investors are urged to be cautious with forward-looking statements due to inherent uncertainties. The company reaffirmed that there are no changes to previously reported mineral resource estimates.

