Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential

The golden cross is a highly accurate and bullish technical signal that investors can use to find stocks that can make good momentum trades. A golden cross pattern forms when a stock’s 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day moving average. This pattern confirms that near-term momentum is strong enough to outweigh months of prior price movement.

The golden cross is also the preferred signal of many computer trading programs. When this pattern forms, it often triggers increased volume, including short covering that reinforces a strong move higher.

Golden cross patterns are typically, although not always, associated with longer-term bull cycles. However, buy-and-hold investors will want to see this signal supported by strong fundamentals before adding to a position with conviction. That could be the case with these three stocks that could present a golden cross setup.

Sun Communities Positioned as a Momentum Play for 2026

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) could be one of the best examples of a momentum play for 2026. SUI stock is flat in 2025, but analysts forecast about 12% upside from its closing price on Dec. 9.

However, many analysts believe 2026 could be a strong year for real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are known for paying high-yield dividends, which become more attractive to income-oriented investors when interest rates are moving lower.

However, Sun Communities may have another catalyst. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of manufactured home communities. This is becoming a more appealing option for first-time homebuyers as well as retirees who are ready to trade down.

Many of these homes can be rented initially, and then the renters can eventually own the house. That can make it an option for consumers who may not be able to obtain conventional financing.

The company’s topline revenue was down sharply year-over-year (YOY) in its most recent quarter. That was due, in large part, to the company’s exposure to the recreational vehicle (RV) business.

Darling Ingredients Emerges as a Golden Cross Contender

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the next golden cross candidate that could be ready for a sustained move. DAR stock is up more than 9% in the last month, when many stocks have been selling off.

The company is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels, and specialty products. Darling appears to be well-positioned heading into 2026, supported by favorable biofuel policy trends that may promote strong demand and pricing for fats and used cooking oil (UCO).

Analysts are raising their price targets for DAR stock on the heels of the company’s solid earnings report in late October. On the top line, the company reported YOY revenue growth of 10%, more than the 2% it made in the prior quarter. The company also saw 9% YOY earnings per share (EPS) growth; it had negative YOY growth in the prior quarter.

The consensus price target of $45.33 is more than 27% above the current price. That outlook is buoyed by expectations of 44% earnings growth in the next 12 months.

Wave Life Sciences Surges After Positive Phase 1 Obesity Data

The last company on this list is a pure momentum trade for now. In fact, some traders will say that the golden cross bump has already happened. Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock shot up nearly 180% on Dec. 8 on news that its lead candidate showed positive Phase 1 results in the treatment of obesity.

The market for obesity drugs is expected to surge higher for the rest of this decade, and likely longer. There’s room for more than one player in this space, which is currently dominated by Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO).

Despite this jump, analysts believe WVE stock has more room to run. The consensus price target is $27.46, which would be a jump of nearly 30%.

Having said that, Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage company that is not profitable and has little revenue. That means the company's fortunes depend on getting this drug across the finish line. That’s likely to be two years away or more. Investors will need patience and time to reap the big reward in WVE stock.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.