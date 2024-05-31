News & Insights

Golden Century Appoints New Executive Director

May 31, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited (HK:0091) has released an update.

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited has announced changes in their board of directors, effective from 31 May 2024, with Ms. Lee Nga Ching appointed as an Executive Director. However, the company has yet to fill positions within its three main Board committees: audit, remuneration, and nomination.

