Golden Century Appoints New Executive Director

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited (HK:0091) has released an update.

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited has announced changes in their board of directors, effective from 31 May 2024, with Ms. Lee Nga Ching appointed as an Executive Director. However, the company has yet to fill positions within its three main Board committees: audit, remuneration, and nomination.

For further insights into HK:0091 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.